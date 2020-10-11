Results Archive
MXGP of
Città di Mantova
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Romain Febvre
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Tim Gajser
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Thomas Kjer Olsen
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Roan Van De Moosdijk
Full Results
Motocross
Thunder Valley
Articles
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Adam Cianciarulo
  3. Zach Osborne
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Justin Cooper
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Jeremy Martin
Full Results
MXGP of
Europe
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Antonio Cairoli
  3. Glenn Coldenhoff
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Thomas Kjer Olsen
Full Results
Motocross
Fox Raceway
Articles
450 Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Adam Cianciarulo
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Jeremy Martin
  3. Dylan Ferrandis
Full Results
MXGP of
Spain
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Romain Febvre
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Thomas Kjer Olsen
Full Results
GNCC
Mason-Dixon
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Kailub Russell
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Michael Witkowski
  2. Cody J Barnes
  3. Craig Delong
Full Results
Upcoming
MXGP of
Monster Energy Flanders
Sun Oct 18
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Limburg (Bel)
Wed Oct 21
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Lommel (Bel)
Sun Oct 25
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
Ironman
Sun Oct 25
Articles
Full Schedule

2020 GNCC Racing

Mason-Dixon - WXC Results

Specialized Turbo eMTB GNCC Round

Mathews Farm
Mount Morris, PA US United States

October 11, 2020

WXC Race Results

RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Rachael Archer 01:53:13.557 New Zealand Yamaha
2Rachel Gutish 01:53:54.216 Terre Haute, IN United States Beta
3Brooke Cosner 01:59:49.252 Mchenry, MD United States Sherco
4Becca N Sheets 02:08:15.374 Circleville, OH United States Yamaha
5Taylor Johnston 02:19:11.112 Buskirk, NY United States KTM
6Alli Phillips 02:19:12.010 Laurens, SC United States Husqvarna
7Annelisa Davis 02:21:16.454 Birchrunville, PA United States Yamaha
8Elizabeth Perez 02:30:58.119 Bloomington, IN United States Husqvarna
9Abby Defeo 01:56:16.199 Willington, CT United States KTM
10Korie Steede 00:51:57.876 Beloit, OH United States TM
Read Now
December 2020 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The December 2020 Digital Issue Availalbe Now