2020 GNCC Racing
Mason-Dixon - WXC ResultsSpecialized Turbo eMTB GNCC Round
Mathews Farm
Mount Morris, PA US
October 11, 2020
WXC Race Results
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Rachael Archer
|01:53:13.557
|Yamaha
|2
|Rachel Gutish
|01:53:54.216
|Terre Haute, IN
|Beta
|3
|Brooke Cosner
|01:59:49.252
|Mchenry, MD
|Sherco
|4
|Becca N Sheets
|02:08:15.374
|Circleville, OH
|Yamaha
|5
|Taylor Johnston
|02:19:11.112
|Buskirk, NY
|KTM
|6
|Alli Phillips
|02:19:12.010
|Laurens, SC
|Husqvarna
|7
|Annelisa Davis
|02:21:16.454
|Birchrunville, PA
|Yamaha
|8
|Elizabeth Perez
|02:30:58.119
|Bloomington, IN
|Husqvarna
|9
|Abby Defeo
|01:56:16.199
|Willington, CT
|KTM
|10
|Korie Steede
|00:51:57.876
|Beloit, OH
|TM