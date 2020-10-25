Results Archive
MXGP of
Spain
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Romain Febvre
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Thomas Kjer Olsen
Full Results
MXGP of
Monster Energy Flanders
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Gautier Paulin
  3. Jorge Prado
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Ben Watson
Full Results
MXGP of
Limburg (Bel)
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Antonio Cairoli
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Ben Watson
  3. Jago Geerts
Full Results
MXGP of
Lommel (Bel)
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Jeremy Seewer
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Ben Watson
  2. Roan Van De Moosdijk
  3. Maxime Renaux
Full Results
GNCC
Ironman
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Josh Strang
  2. Steward Baylor
  3. Ben Kelley
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Craig Delong
  2. Lyndon Snodgrass
  3. Michael Witkowski
Full Results
Upcoming
MXGP of
Trentino (Ita)
Sun Nov 1
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Pietramurata
Wed Nov 4
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Garda - Trentino
Sun Nov 8
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
CJ Raceway
Sun Nov 8
Articles
Full Schedule

2020 GNCC Racing

Ironman - XC3 Pro-Am Results

Specialized Turbo eMTB GNCC Round

Ironman Raceway
Crawfordsville, IN US United States

October 25, 2020

XC3 Pro-Am Race Results

RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Jason Raines 03:25:53.530 Travelers Rest, SC United States Yamaha
2Zack Hayes 03:28:56.255 Sumter, SC United States KTM
3Jason Lipscomb 03:31:45.619 Parkersburg, WV United States KTM
4Michael Delosa 03:32:15.879 Gillett, PA United States KTM
5Colt W Converse 03:11:57.078 New Windsor, IL United States Yamaha
6Chance J Trigalet 03:30:49.010 Potomac, IL United States Honda
Read Now
December 2020 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The December 2020 Digital Issue Availalbe Now