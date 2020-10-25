2020 GNCC Racing
Ironman - XC3 Pro-Am ResultsSpecialized Turbo eMTB GNCC Round
Ironman Raceway
Crawfordsville, IN US
October 25, 2020
XC3 Pro-Am Race Results
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Jason Raines
|03:25:53.530
|Travelers Rest, SC
|Yamaha
|2
|Zack Hayes
|03:28:56.255
|Sumter, SC
|KTM
|3
|Jason Lipscomb
|03:31:45.619
|Parkersburg, WV
|KTM
|4
|Michael Delosa
|03:32:15.879
|Gillett, PA
|KTM
|5
|Colt W Converse
|03:11:57.078
|New Windsor, IL
|Yamaha
|6
|Chance J Trigalet
|03:30:49.010
|Potomac, IL
|Honda