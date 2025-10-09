2026 FIM Motocross World Championship MXGP of Turkiye: MXGP Results EMX125 & EMX250
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MXGP Results
|Rider
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Jeffrey Herlings
|1 - 1
|Honda
|2
|Tom Vialle
|4 - 2
|Honda
|3
|Romain Febvre
|3 - 3
|Kawasaki
|4
|Tim Gajser
|2 - 4
|Yamaha
|5
|Pauls Jonass
|6 - 5
|Kawasaki
|6
|Andrea Adamo
|5 - 6
|KTM
|7
|Jan Pancar
|11 - 7
|KTM
|8
|Kevin Horgmo
|10 - 8
|Honda
|9
|Calvin Vlaanderen
|9 - 10
|Ducati
|10
|Jeremy Seewer
|8 - 11
|KTM
|11
|Ruben Fernandez
|12 - 9
|Honda
|12
|Alberto Forato
|7 - 15
|Fantic
|13
|Jago Geerts
|13 - 12
|Beta
|14
|Rick Elzinga
|14 - 13
|KTM
|15
|Jorgen Talviku
|17 - 14
|Fantic
|16
|Yigit ali Selek
|16 - 16
|GasGas
|17
|Andrea Bonacorsi
|15 - DNS
|Ducati