Results Archive
MXGP of
Netherlands
News
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Kay de Wolf
  3. Tom Vialle
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Camden McLellan
  2. Liam Everts
  3. Guillem Farres
Full Results
Motocross, WMX
Ironman
News
450 Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Julien Beaumer
  2. Chance Hymas
  3. Ryder DiFrancesco
Full Results
WMX Results
  1. Charli Cannon
  2. Mayla Herrick
  3. Daniela Guillen
Full Results
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MXGP of
Turkiye
News
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Romain Febvre
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Guillem Farres
  2. Simon Längenfelder
  3. Liam Everts
Full Results
Upcoming
SuperMotocross
SMX Playoff 1
Sat Sep 12
News
Upcoming
MXGP of
China
Sun Sep 13
News
Upcoming
GNCC
The John Penton
Sat Sep 19
News
Upcoming
SuperMotocross
SMX Playoff 2
Sat Sep 19
News
Upcoming
MXGP of
Australia
Sun Sep 20
News
Full Schedule

2026 FIM Motocross World Championship
MXGP of Turkiye: MXGP Results

EMX125 & EMX250
Afyon
Afyonkarahisar, Türkiye Türkiye
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MXGP Results

Rider Motos Bike
1 Jeffrey Herlings Jeffrey Herlings The Netherlands 1 - 1 Honda
2 Tom Vialle Tom Vialle France 4 - 2 Honda
3 Romain Febvre Romain Febvre France 3 - 3 Kawasaki
4 Tim Gajser Tim Gajser Slovenia 2 - 4 Yamaha
5 Pauls Jonass Pauls Jonass Latvia 6 - 5 Kawasaki
6 Andrea Adamo Andrea Adamo Italy 5 - 6 KTM
7 Jan Pancar Jan Pancar Slovenia 11 - 7 KTM
8 Kevin Horgmo Kevin Horgmo Norway 10 - 8 Honda
9 Calvin Vlaanderen Calvin Vlaanderen South Africa 9 - 10 Ducati
10 Jeremy Seewer Jeremy Seewer Switzerland 8 - 11 KTM
11 Ruben Fernandez Ruben Fernandez Spain 12 - 9 Honda
12 Alberto Forato Alberto Forato Italy 7 - 15 Fantic
13 Jago Geerts Jago Geerts Belgium 13 - 12 Beta
14 Rick Elzinga Rick Elzinga The Netherlands 14 - 13 KTM
15 Jorgen Talviku Jorgen Talviku Estonia 17 - 14 Fantic
16 Yigit ali Selek Yigit ali Selek Türkiye 16 - 16 GasGas
17 Andrea Bonacorsi Andrea Bonacorsi Italy 15 - DNS Ducati
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