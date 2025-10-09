2026 FIM Motocross World Championship MXGP of Turkiye: EMX250 Results EMX125 & EMX250
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EMX250 Results
|Rider
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Francisco Garcia
|1 - 1
|Kawasaki
|2
|Jake Cannon
|2 - 2
|Kawasaki
|3
|Nicolai Skovbjerg
|3 - 4
|Husqvarna
|4
|Francesco Bellei
|8 - 3
|KTM
|5
|Byron Dennis
|4 - 6
|KTM
|6
|Gyan Doensen
|5 - 5
|KTM
|7
|Mano Faure
|6 - 7
|Yamaha
|8
|Mads Fredsoe
|7 - 9
|KTM
|9
|Lyonel Reichl
|9 - 8
|KTM
|10
|Jarne Bervoets
|11 - 10
|Yamaha
|11
|Simone Mancini
|10 - 12
|Ducati
|12
|Nicolò Alvisi
|12 - 11
|Honda
|13
|Manuel Carreras
|14 - 13
|GasGas
|14
|Joe Brookes
|13 - 14
|Honda
|15
|Harry Seel
|15 - 15
|KTM
|16
|Drew Stock
|16 - 16
|Yamaha
|17
|Michael Conte
|17 - 17
|Yamaha
|18
|Irmak Yildirim
|18 - 18
|GasGas
|19
|Adria Monne
|19 - DNS
|GasGas