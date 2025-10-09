Results Archive
MXGP of
Netherlands
News
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Kay de Wolf
  3. Tom Vialle
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Camden McLellan
  2. Liam Everts
  3. Guillem Farres
Full Results
Motocross, WMX
Ironman
News
450 Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Julien Beaumer
  2. Chance Hymas
  3. Ryder DiFrancesco
Full Results
WMX Results
  1. Charli Cannon
  2. Mayla Herrick
  3. Daniela Guillen
Full Results
Live Now
MXGP of
Turkiye
News
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Romain Febvre
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Guillem Farres
  2. Simon Längenfelder
  3. Liam Everts
Full Results
Upcoming
SuperMotocross
SMX Playoff 1
Sat Sep 12
News
Upcoming
MXGP of
China
Sun Sep 13
News
Upcoming
GNCC
The John Penton
Sat Sep 19
News
Upcoming
SuperMotocross
SMX Playoff 2
Sat Sep 19
News
Upcoming
MXGP of
Australia
Sun Sep 20
News
Full Schedule

2026 FIM Motocross World Championship
MXGP of Turkiye: EMX250 Results

EMX125 & EMX250
Afyon
Afyonkarahisar, Türkiye Türkiye
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EMX250 Results

Rider Motos Bike
1 Francisco Garcia Francisco Garcia Spain 1 - 1 Kawasaki
2 Jake Cannon Jake Cannon 2 - 2 Kawasaki
3 Nicolai Skovbjerg Nicolai Skovbjerg Denmark 3 - 4 Husqvarna
4 Francesco Bellei Francesco Bellei Italy 8 - 3 KTM
5 Byron Dennis Byron Dennis Australia 4 - 6 KTM
6 Gyan Doensen Gyan Doensen The Netherlands 5 - 5 KTM
7 Mano Faure Mano Faure France 6 - 7 Yamaha
8 Mads Fredsoe Mads Fredsoe Denmark 7 - 9 KTM
9 Lyonel Reichl Lyonel Reichl Liechtenstein 9 - 8 KTM
10 Jarne Bervoets Jarne Bervoets Belgium 11 - 10 Yamaha
11 Simone Mancini Simone Mancini Italy 10 - 12 Ducati
12 Nicolò Alvisi Nicolò Alvisi Italy 12 - 11 Honda
13 Manuel Carreras Manuel Carreras Spain 14 - 13 GasGas
14 Joe Brookes Joe Brookes United Kingdom 13 - 14 Honda
15 Harry Seel Harry Seel Belgium 15 - 15 KTM
16 Drew Stock Drew Stock United Kingdom 16 - 16 Yamaha
17 Michael Conte Michael Conte Italy 17 - 17 Yamaha
18 Irmak Yildirim Irmak Yildirim Türkiye 18 - 18 GasGas
19 Adria Monne Adria Monne Spain 19 - DNS GasGas
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