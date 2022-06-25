A new three pronged process of pro races, combines, and futures races have changed the landscape for professional development
WORDS: JASON WEIGANDT
PHOTOS: ALIGN MEDIA
“As they come around the first turn it’s 510! Kevin Windham! Sixteen-year-old rookie rider, in his second outdoor event,” shouted ESPN’s John Kernan. This was the 1994 High Point National, and Kawasaki Team Green’s Windham, who had made his pro debut at the Gatorback National two months earlier, took off with the early lead. Incredibly, he led nearly the whole way, overtaken only by defending 125 National Champion Doug Henry on the very last lap.
“I’m so tired I can’t even hold onto this water bottle right now,” Windham told pit reporter Jerry Bernardo after the race. “I’m definitely going to have to start working out if I want to do 30 minutes.”
Yes, one might want to start working out before doing pro races. Today’s amateur riders know that, because most of them are integrated into professional teams already. But that leads to lots of decisions and lots of strategies for lots of kids and their parents. When’s the best time to move up? It depends.
Subscribe Now
to continue reading That Last Big Step
and other premium content from the pages of Racer X magazine
I live this sport every day but I still find time to check out Racer X.”Ryan Dungey
9 time Motocrosss & Supercross Champion
Only Racer X tells the full story:
what happened and why it happened.
Get immediate access to this issue + 12 more issues
Plus you'll receive a Free Six-Pack Cooler Sling! (Subscribe now!)
Already have a subscription?
Login to your Account