After being forced to the sidelines in 2020, the High Point National made a triumphant return to the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, as well as its old place among the sport’s marquee events
PHOTOS: ALIGN MEDIA
Subscribe Now
to continue reading High Point is Back
and other premium content from the pages of Racer X magazine
I live this sport every day but I still find time to check out Racer X.”Ryan Dungey
9 time Motocrosss & Supercross Champion
Only Racer X tells the full story:
what happened and why it happened.
Subscribe Now
Already have a subscription?
Login to your Account
Get immediate access to this issue + 12 more issues
Plus a free pair of undies (Get yours now!)
Already have a subscription?
Login to your Account