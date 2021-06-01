Fort Unadilla

By this point, the event was also getting a reputation for its rowdy fans, who developed a penchant for setting bonfires and pushing cars into the pond across Route 8. At the 1980 Winter Olympic Games at nearby Lake Placid, an upstart U.S. hockey team beat the mighty Soviets, inspiring chants of “USA! USA! USA!” that reverberate around our international sporting events to this day. After another Howerton win in 1980, the Europeans seemed to find special motivation for the next two years at ’Dilla. First, British rider Neil Hudson won in ’81, and then Dutch rider Kees Van der Ven upset everyone in ’82—including the soon-to-be “first American” 250cc World Champion Danny Laporte of California. Regardless, the ’82 race would mark two things in the sport’s history: it was the first major win for a KTM on U.S. soil, as well as the last time a foreign rider would win the 250cc USGP at Unadilla.

Throughout the eighties, the Americans dominated Unadilla, and the U.S.-vs.-them vibe began to wane as a result. Other storylines began to take their place, including the time Danny “Magoo” Chandler rode his bike backward across the finish line to protest the AMA, Bob Hannah’s ongoing frustration at not being able to win the USGP (which he finally did in ’86 after leader Johnny O’Mara ran out of gas), and Unadilla itself being awarded the 1987 FIM Motocross of Nations, which the Americans of course won. By ’89, the Robinsons were beginning to think that maybe it was time to park the USGP and join the AMA Pro Motocross schedule instead, to which the FIM offered a compromise: they were finally allowed to host both the USGP and an AMA national later that fall.

The ’89 USGP race was a huge one for Rick Johnson. After having broken his wrist at the outdoor opener in the spring, ending a dominant run in AMA Supercross that almost certainly would have earned him a third title, he returned to action the week before the USGP at Unadilla and finished third. At the USGP he would be facing the man already being heralded as his future replacement at Team Honda, Frenchman Jean-Michel Bayle, who was leading the 250cc FIM World Championship that year but had already signed to race for Honda in America the following year. Hannah was also there, having announced that the ’89 USGP would mark his retirement from the sport.

With the added intrigue of Johnson vs. JMB, the ’89 race was maybe the last of the epic American-vs.-European battles that made the USGP so special. It would also mark Bayle’s first time being the target of the nationalistic insults of partisan announcer Maiers, a close friend of Hannah’s; such jingoism would only get worse in the years to come as Bayle rose to the top in America. But on this day, it was Johnson who was best, winning both motos in a return to form.

“I proved a point,” Johnson exclaimed. “I ain’t dead yet.”

Afterward, as Hannah was taking a farewell parade lap to say goodbye to the ’Dilla faithful, Johnson, heir-apparent to the favorite son, joined him. Both were mobbed by the fans as they finished the lap.

“I said if I got 15th and walked off drinking a beer, I’d be happy,” said the 32-year-old Hannah, who finished ninth overall. “You guys treated me great. You’re not losing a king, since a new one has stepped in—Rick Johnson.”