Crushing the Midlife Crisis

Some people celebrate a big birthday like their 50th by buying a sports car or a speedboat. Not Jeremy McGrath— the King of Supercross went much, much bigger!

WORDS: JEREMY McGRATH

PHOTOS: FELD ENTERTAINMENT

There I was on the floor of Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, a town I’ve won a half-dozen supercross races in, trying to make sense out of what just happened—only this time I wasn’t on a motorcycle, I was strapped into the driver’s seat of an upside-down monster truck that I’d just rolled! I was just sitting there, upside-down in front of a stadium full of fans, with my hands over my eyes thinking, Is this a dream? What’s going on here? Is this a really bad dream? But it wasn’t. I was in a match race with Todd Leduc, Monster Jam Champion, and I had just rolled my truck. Then my instincts as a racer kicked in, and the first thing I said on the radio was, “Flip me over. We’re doing it again!”