One Race, One Page
1990 Oklahoma city
250 supercross
On June 10, 2020 the fourth Salt Lake City round of Monster Energy AMA Supercross went off late in the afternoon in Rice-Eccles Stadium. The track was fairly tame, just like the other six SLC track configurations had been, and the weather was fairly mild. It was also a Wednesday, so you know Cooper Webb won.
Subscribe Now
to continue reading One Race, One Page
and other premium content from the pages of Racer X magazine
I’m an insider, but I still follow the guys at Racer X. For a fan, it’s the place to get your news.Chad Reed
4 time Motocross & Supercross Champion
Only Racer X tells the full story:
what happened and why it happened.
Get immediate access to this issue + 12 more
Plus subscribe now to be entered to win
a Specialized Turbo Levo e-mountain bike (MSRP $5,975)
Already have a subscription?
Login to your Account