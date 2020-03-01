For the first time ever, Monster Energy Supercross and Lucas Oil Pro Motocross are operating as one—and bringing the manufacturers and teams along, too

WORDS: JASON WEIGANDT

PHOTOS: ALIGN MEDIA

The biggest misconception in the sport? That it’s actually one sport. Enthusiasts can use the sport as the blanket term for all things dirt bikes, but what they really see are individual groups with their own ideas and agendas appearing on the same calendar, but never operating as one. Solving real issues regarding television, media, safety, rules, prize money, penalties, or scheduling? Can’t really solve them without “the sport” thinking as one sport.

Now that’s finally happening, and it’s a very big deal.

“This is the first time since the very beginning of the sport in America that the two groups are working together,” says Roger De Coster, the most credible source in the paddock, and the North American racing director for KTM Group. “It’s the biggest news we’ve ever had in our sport as far as the organization side.”