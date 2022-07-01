Risky Business

Twenty years ago, James Stewart unveiled his new “Bubba Scrub” maneuver at the 2003 Budds Creek National, instantly changing the game of motocross/supercross—as well as the risks

WORDS: DAVEY COOMBS

In the early days of motocross, a cross-up—turning your handlebars in midair—was considered an innovation. As the bikes got better, top riders started tapping their rear brakes in the air to keep their front end down. Then in the nineties, Jeremy McGrath came along with his BMX-inspired body English, as well as chopping the throttle when he got to the face of a takeoff jump, keeping his bike lower and going forward rather than just up and over obstacles. That was where we still were in the evolution of jumping 20 years ago. Then came the 2003 Budds Creek National.