Get ready for primetime combine

The Scouting Moto Combine is helping the future stars of AMA Pro Motocross be more prepared for their professional careers

WORDS: Kellen Brauer

PHOTOS: ALIGN MEDIA

There is no one definitive way to become a successful professional motocross athlete. Someone like Jett Lawrence shows that you can spend your minicycle career in Australia before following your older brother to Europe and then finally landing your feet in the United States for the tail end of your amateur career. Or you could be like Adam Cianciarulo, spending your entire amateur career in the United States, breaking records, and then winning the first Monster Energy AMA Supercross race you enter. Or you could be like the recently retired Justin Brayton, who didn’t make waves as an amateur, couldn’t ride half the year because he lived in Iowa, yet still went on to have a lengthy and successful pro career.