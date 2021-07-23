When our old friend Chris Hultner, one of the most talented motocross photographers ever, wanted to get out and shoot some races again, we were more than happy to send him on a road trip to RedBud

WORDS & PHOTOS: CHRIS HULTNER

If you are of a certain age and have been around the sport for a minute, chances are you’ve heard my name. For those who haven’t, once upon a time I was a photographer in this great sport. I even helped launch the magazine you’re holding in your hands. I was pretty active back in the late ’80s, ’90s, and ’00s. I worked for magazines, shot some pretty iconic photos, worked for some great gear companies, and even started my own moto publications. I was in the middle of it all.

Then the economy tanked in ’08 and ’09 and I lost it all.

I did some odd jobs for a few friends in the sport for a couple years. I think the last race I shot was the Texas GNC in 2011. After that, I just kind of faded away from motocross. Maybe I was burned out, disillusioned, butthurt—I don’t know. But I walked away from the sport and no one seemed to care. In hindsight, it was an idiotic move, but c’est la vie.