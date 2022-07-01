Loretta Lynn Plays The Hits

If the First Lady of Country Music and the host of

the 2022 Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship wanted to make a playlist about this year’s race, it might sounds like this

WORDS: DAVEY COOMBS

PHOTOS: ALIGN MEDIA & MITCH KENDRA

The name Loretta Lynn has become synonymous with amateur motocross in America. Since 1982, Loretta and her family have allowed the nation’s biggest amateur dirt bike race to take place on and around the fields they usually keep horses on. If you’ve ever been to the race, you’re very familiar with at least one of her songs: “Coal Miner’s Daughter” blasts out over the PA system at 7 a.m. sharp every day. But what else does she like to listen to? Better yet, if she had her own SiriusXM channel, what country songs might she play to describe what went on at her Ranch the first week of August?