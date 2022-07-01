Loretta Lynn Plays The Hits

If the First Lady of Country Music and the host of
the 2022 Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship wanted to make a playlist about this year’s race, it might sounds like this
WORDS: DAVEY COOMBS
PHOTOS: ALIGN MEDIA & MITCH KENDRA
The name Loretta Lynn has become synonymous with amateur motocross in America. Since 1982, Loretta and her family have allowed the nation’s biggest amateur dirt bike race to take place on and around the fields they usually keep horses on. If you’ve ever been to the race, you’re very familiar with at least one of her songs: “Coal Miner’s Daughter” blasts out over the PA system at 7 a.m. sharp every day. But what else does she like to listen to? Better yet, if she had her own SiriusXM channel, what country songs might she play to describe what went on at her Ranch the first week of August?
We are deeply rooted in Moto—We’ve been here all our lives. Back in 1998 when we turned an underground newspaper into a shiny color magazine, it immediately changed the game with its unprecedented depth of coverage, sense of humor, and access to the sport’s biggest names. Today, our readers know they can go to Racer X Online for all the news, race results, and event coverage they need, and then enjoy even more detail and perspective in the pages of Racer X Illustrated. The mag offers a chance to learn something new on every page and stay connected with the people and personalities that shape our sport—the competitors out on the racetrack, as well as the ones behind the scenes—through our exclusive deep-dive stories and columns.
Our trademark has always been insider knowledge from the experts who are at the races and around the sport. We have long prided ourselves on our unparalleled race reporting and detailed storytelling. We go deep with the riders and teams to provide comprehensive coverage you won’t find anywhere else—all with first-class photography and design. It’s a full education in motocross past, present, and future.
Davey Coombs
Editor-in-chief & Founder
Racer X Illustrated
Subscribe Now
to continue reading Loretta Lynn Plays the Hits
and other premium content from the pages of Racer X magazine
Get immediate access to this issue + 12 more issues
Plus you'll receive free grips! (Subscribe now!)
Already have a subscription?
Login to your Account