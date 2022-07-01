A Chip Off The Old Block

As a new generation of motocross/supercross stars are coming to the fore, you might recognize some of the names rising up in the results: Vohland, Everts, Deegan, Ferry, Wey, Sipes. . . .

WORDS: DAVEY COOMBS

PHOTOS: ALIGN MEDIA

If you’ve been noticing a lot of familiar names in the results lately, you are not alone. There’s a generational change happening around us in which some very fast and successful guys from the nineties and early ’00s are now helping their own sons in their racing endeavors. Among the riders winning amateur titles at Loretta Lynn’s the past three years were Max Vohland, Haiden Deegan, Evan Ferry, and Vincent Wey—all four of whom had fathers who won AMA Supercross or AMA Pro Motocross events. And Leum Oehlhof, the newly crowned Super-Mini 2 champion, is the son of longtime pro Joe Oehlhof.

And it’s not just happening in the States, as Red Bull KTM factory riders Tom Vialle (from France) and Liam Everts (Belgium) are second-gen Grand Prix racers. Even Jeffrey Herlings’ dad, Peter, was a Dutch National Champion back in the day.

All of which brings up some questions, like, is it easier to become a top racer when your dad was one? Or does the added pressure of having a famous father make it more difficult for a young rider to succeed?