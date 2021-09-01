Blue Plate Special

Revisiting a popular but short-lived experiment in AMA Supercross and Pro Motocross that came to be known as the Wrangler Super Series, as well as the AMA Grand National Motocross Championship





WORDS: Larry Lawrence

PHOTOS: MOTO VERTE

Never has such a short-lived series led to such change, chaos, and controversy. The Wrangler AMA Grand National Motocross Championship lasted two seasons (1983 and ’84) and brought big money to the sport for the first time. It also spawned a backlash from motocross purists, led to friction between the AMA and race promoters, and nearly fractured the sport for good. Oh, and it was won both times by Team Honda’s David Bailey.