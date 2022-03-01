The Most Polarizing Rider in Supercross?

SmarTop/Bullfrog Spas/MotoConcepts Honda’s Vince Friese has long been a magnet for controversy and scorn. He’s also having one of the best seasons of his career
WORDS: DAVEY COOMBS
PHOTOS: ALIGN MEDIA
Few supercross fans seem to know much about Vince Friese except the obvious: he’s a great starter, an aggressive competitor, and he’s hard to pass. But there’s more to the 13-year veteran than the obvious. Friese hails from Cape Girardeau, Missouri. The 31-year-old is the longest-standing member of the SmarTop/Bullfrog Spas/MotoConcepts Honda team owned by Mike Genova and managed by Tony Alessi. His mechanic is Nick Campbell. And in 2022, Friese dropped down to the 250SX class in Monster Energy AMA Supercross to enter the West Region, then jumped up to the 450SX class when the series headed east.
