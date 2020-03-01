The Bar Bang Theory
The Bar Bang Theory

The AMA instituted a new discipline committee for the 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. It’s already being put to the test

WORDS: STEVE MATTHES
PHOTOS: ALIGN MEDIA

Halfway through the 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship, things have been intense to say the least. Don’t know if it’s something in the water, or a general unrest in the paddock, but we’ve seen some incidents happen between riders that have been both violent and intense. I have some theories on this I’ll share later on, but for now, just know that the AMA has had their hands full figuring out what kind of discipline to hand out to some of these guys.

Read Out graphic 
Read Out graphic 

Subscribe Now

to continue reading The Bar Bang Theory

and other premium content from the pages of Racer X magazine

I’m an insider, but I still follow the guys at Racer X. For a fan, it’s the place to get your news.”
Chad Reed
Chad Reed
4 time Motocross & Supercross Champion

Only Racer X tells the full story:
what happened and why it happened.


Plus you'll receive a Free 17 ounce insulated tumbler!
Subscribe Now

Get immediate access to this issue + 12 more issues

Plus you'll receive a Free 17 ounce insulated tumbler! (Subscribe now!)


Already have a subscription?
Login to your Account