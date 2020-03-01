The AMA instituted a new discipline committee for the 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. It’s already being put to the test
WORDS: STEVE MATTHES
PHOTOS: ALIGN MEDIA
Halfway through the 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship, things have been intense to say the least. Don’t know if it’s something in the water, or a general unrest in the paddock, but we’ve seen some incidents happen between riders that have been both violent and intense. I have some theories on this I’ll share later on, but for now, just know that the AMA has had their hands full figuring out what kind of discipline to hand out to some of these guys.
Subscribe Now
to continue reading The Bar Bang Theory
and other premium content from the pages of Racer X magazine
I’m an insider, but I still follow the guys at Racer X. For a fan, it’s the place to get your news.”Chad Reed
4 time Motocross & Supercross Champion
Only Racer X tells the full story:
what happened and why it happened.
Get immediate access to this issue + 12 more issues
Plus you'll receive a Free 17 ounce insulated tumbler! (Subscribe now!)
Already have a subscription?
Login to your Account