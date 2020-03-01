The Bar Bang Theory

The AMA instituted a new discipline committee for the 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. It’s already being put to the test

WORDS: STEVE MATTHES

PHOTOS: ALIGN MEDIA

Halfway through the 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship, things have been intense to say the least. Don’t know if it’s something in the water, or a general unrest in the paddock, but we’ve seen some incidents happen between riders that have been both violent and intense. I have some theories on this I’ll share later on, but for now, just know that the AMA has had their hands full figuring out what kind of discipline to hand out to some of these guys.