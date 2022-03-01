The inner workings of the Lawrence Brothers’ machine keeps the boys on track—both on and off the racetrack

WORDS: JASON WEIGANDT

PHOTOS: ALIGN MEDIA

For this story, I attempt to ask Jett Lawrence’s agent about keeping Jett Lawrence focused. Winning last year’s AMA 250cc National Championship in Lucas Oil Pro Motocross was a serious feat, and now the goal is capturing this Minneapolis race, round one of 250SX East Region in the 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Series. Jett’s brand trades more on the funny stuff, from the donut references to his merch line, TikTok videos, and a RedBull YouTube series centered around hanging with his buddies. In the off-season he teamed up with privateer AJ Catanzaro for an app with riding tutorials called Moto Academy. Just as the agent Lucas Mirtl is about to explain Jett’s focus on racing, Jett himself rolls up riding a scooter. The first timed practice session of the year has just ended, and Jett is already out of his gear, wearing sweatpants and flip-flops. We exchange a bunch of jokes, then Jett takes off to mess around with more friends.

Things do buckle down at some point. Right?