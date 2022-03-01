Guidance Counselor

Former champion Ivan Tedesco is passing on his years of racing experience and setup expertise to a new generation of racer for his old Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki race team

WORDS: ERIC JOHNSON

PHOTOS: Spencer Owens/Align Media/Simon Cudby

The morning of the fourth round of the 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship, a small group of racing industry representatives are gathered outside Angel Stadium of Anaheim beneath the large awning covering the Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki race team. Pro Circuit owner Mitch Payton is holding court, talking about the busy day ahead, which will include the SX Futures program and a chance to show off his team’s top prospect, Ryder DiFrancesco, who is already in his riding gear and eager to get out on the track.

“I’ve been working with Ivan Tedesco and Seth Hammaker, basically doing whatever Seth did until he got hurt just before San Diego,” says the kid from Bakersfield, California. “It’s been a great way to get my feet wet before next year’s off-season preparation. It won’t be that new to me. Ivan has been such a help to me in so many ways.”