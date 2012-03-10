One Race, One Page

Mention Daytona International Speedway and most people probably think of stock car racing, but for 50 years now it’s also been home to one of the biggest dirt bike races, the Daytona Supercross. The Daytona 500 takes place at the end of Speed Week in February, followed in early March by Bike Week, of which the Daytona Supercross has become the centerpiece event. The stock car race and the dirt bike race could not be more different, though there was a night in 2012 when they seemingly meshed together over the 16 laps of the Daytona SX.