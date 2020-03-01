Not so Quiet on the Eastern Front

BY THE TIME the first starting gate was ready to drop on the 250SX East Region in Tampa, much had already happened in the 2020 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. The 250SX West Region has run six times, more than half its series rounds. Series points leader Dylan Ferrandis and his Monster Energy/Star Racing Yamaha teammate Justin Cooper took turns wearing the red plate up front and jousting with Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki’s Austin Forkner. Ferrandis had also locked bars with GEICO Honda’s back-from-suspension Christian Craig in a spectacular, cover-worthy collision. And a star was born over the course of 17 and a half laps in young Australian Jett Lawrence.