WORDS: JEAN TURNER

Rally racing is all about finding the way. There is no marked course laid out for the 5,000-mile, two-week Dakar Rally; you have to follow the cues and navigate your own way to the finish. Not many people make it to the end, and a very elite few have ever been the first to cross the finish line. Because just like the race, there is no roadmap to winning the Dakar. And no American in history has found the way to the top of the podium—until now. In January, Ricky Brabec emerged victorious at the treacherous Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia, and in doing so became only the 15th person in over four decades to conquer the toughest race in the world on a motorcycle.