WORDS: Blake Wharton

PHOTOS: JACK JAXSON

In 2018, Feld Entertainment announced they would no longer be in the arenacross business, effectively shutting down the AMA National Arenacross Championship after a 33-year run. They decided to focus instead on expanding SX Futures—youth and amateur races—on the day after select rounds of Monster Energy AMA Supercross. This left Glenn Selig, owner of Digital Realm Productions and one of Feld’s arenacross producers, with a difficult decision to make: close the door on this chapter of his life, letting go of the beloved series he’d been a part of for nearly 15 years, or get together with his colleagues Daniel Blair, Kevin Johnson, Kristen Beat, and Robbie Floyd to come up with a plan to rescue AX. They decided on the latter.