Cade Clason and Christian Craig have more in common than just being professional racers with the same initials: both have the unenviable distinction of having served dubious suspensions dealt by WADA. Fortunately, those suspensions are over, and both racers made their return to supercross at A1. They aren’t racing in the same class, but that doesn’t mean we can’t see them square off in this month’s 2 Tribes.