The final round for the North would be held at Mid-America MX Park in St. Charles, MO, northwest of St. Louis. The promoter would be Edison Dye, the U.S. Husqvarna importer that is considered the godfather of professional motocross in America by importing some of Europe’s best riders to his Inter-Am tour as a way to sell more motorcycles. The St. Louis race was hamstrung from the start due to the World Cup format, where only the nine best motos would count towards qualifying for the final in Yugoslavia. By that point in the season the Yamaha-backed Suzuki had already clinched his spot in the finals, as had DeRoover and Massant. Both Suzuki and Massant decided to pass on the U.S. round to just focus on the final. DeRoover, however, would attend—at the behest of the promoter Dye—and be considered the pre-race favorite. Ironically, Dye had just had a falling out with Husqvarna over his latest dirt bike business venture, the eponymously named Dye Rebel. MXA described the Rebel as “manufactured in San Diego but could easily be mistaken for an English specialty 125 with its nickel-plated frame and Sachs engine.”

When DeRoover and a handful of other Europeans arrived at Mid-America MX Park, they found a track they considered long and easy. It would be dusty too, as the late summer temperatures were near 100, and a common struggle would ensue in simply keeping the bikes running.

Leading the U.S. contingent would be the de facto 125 National Champion Ray Lopez on his Penton, plus the young Marty Smith on his Monark. Husqvarna had dispatched full-time employee Nils-Arne Nilsson, who also happened to be an excellent rider, to participate, along with the versatile Dick Burleson, who was in the middle of an epic eight-title run in AMA National Enduro. The Swedes also handed a 125 to big-bike rider Bob Grossi, who had won Daytona on a Husqvarna CR250 the previous year. They also brought over Torbjorn Winzell who still needed points to qualify for Yugoslavia. Future Motorcycle Hall of Famer Steve Wise drove up from Texas with Steve Stackable to race CZs, while Mickey Boone traveled from North Carolina to race the new Suzuki. Bultaco entered SoCal flyer Ken Zahrt and NorCal hero Danny Turner. Tommy Croft showed up from California on his Hodaka, and Gary Chaplin was aboard a slick rotary-valved Maico. And one of the few Honda CR125M Elsinores that made it into the country by this point was delivered to St. Louis for Arkansas hotshoe Tony Wynn.

The race itself turned out to be a long and dusty affair, as the two 40-minutes plus two-laps motos, as well as three shorter 250cc support motos, wore on both the track and the spectators. MXA reporter Pete Szilagyi wrote of “the unrelenting sun, 90-degree-plus heat, and dust so thick that any rider who didn’t have the course well memorized might easily find himself racing someone for the portacan... Most of the riders thought the dust [was the] worst they’d ever seen, but the promoter made no effort to alleviate the problem even though many spectators left in a huff. It will be a while before they pay $6 to go to a motocross again.” The poor publicity surrounding the event—both before and after—would mark the beginning of the end for Edison Dye in the moto business. Adding insult to injury, not one of the three Dye Rebels finished the race.

The winner/survivor of the ’73 U.S. World Cup race turned out to be the Husky employee Nilsson, who went 1-4 in the two motos. Bob Grossi would win the second moto and finish second overall. Third would go to the impressive Mickey Boone. DeRoover would have an off day, but still finished sixth. As for young Americans like Smith, Wise, Croft, and Lopez, they would all suffer DNFs related to the dusty conditions. (An amazing story is that of Penton Central rider/employee John Harrington, who blew up his bike in practice and then begged Penton to uncrate a bike for him to race. John barely made it to the starting line, then ended up finishing fourth overall!)

Three weeks later a much different and better 125 race took place in Yugoslavia. This was the winner-take-all showdown between Tarao Suzuki on his Yamaha and the Zundapps of Malherbe and Schneider, plus 27 other fast guys, on a remarkable 15 different brands of bikes. (Unfortunately, the two Americans who qualified in St. Louis, Grossi and Boone, did not attend.) The track was an excellent, rough and sometimes steep valley circuit, covered in grass at first and well-maintained. Unlike the no-frills St. Louis race, this one had all of the pageantry that came to be associated with Grand Prix motocross. The finale also had some real drama and skullduggery as well.

In a nutshell, Malherbe won the first moto in Yugoslavia over Schneider after Suzuki had crashed on the start and tweaked his knee. The Japanese rider still managed to work his way up to third, which meant he would have to beat both Zundapps to win the overall, and also have Schneider better Malherbe for a chance to win on the tiebreaker. Schneider led until the closing laps, only to have Suzuki swoop past and into the lead and take off. Realizing that he could not repass the sleek white Yamaha, Schneider instead slowed down and allowed his teammate Malherbe into second to take the overall. Wrote Cycle News’ John Huetter of the late-race shenanigans, “It was one of the most striking displays of effective team riding seen in a long while.”