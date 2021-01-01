The jokes lasted all season. Monster Energy/Star Yamaha Racing would hire 49 riders for the 2021 season—give or take a few—and become the biggest team in the history of the sport. Stacked with amateur talent, 250 pro contenders, and now a 450 factory team, Star is essentially entrusted with all of Yamaha’s U.S. motocross and supercross racing efforts.

The size of the team gets the focus, but it all flows from one mind and one heart. Bobby Regan’s passion for winning will never cease. He’s developed a system to make his dream reality, and he’s in charge of its future as the president of it all.

