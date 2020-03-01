Weston Peick took an unlikely path to success as a professional racer, only to have it all go away in one catastrophic moment. Now, at age 30, he’s starting over—this time off the racetrack

WORDS: JASON THOMAS

PHOTOS: PLOUGH/MOTO | CO & ALIGN MEDIA

I’ve known Weston Peick for over a decade now. His consistent rise as a world-class competitor was a shock to me—I can remember chuckling at his lack of finesse on supercross tracks worldwide. Over the years, my laughter would turn to awe as he improved on a scale that many will never experience. Weston lived the dream for every privateer racer, which is to reach the factory level. He transformed his talent, his program, and his life into something that many will remember for years to come. His career defined blue-collar racing, and many fans identified with his no-nonsense approach. Peick was able to navigate through early dark times when many (admittedly myself included) thought his efforts futile. He was also able to find a way to navigate even darker times at the end of his career, after a life-changing crash at the Paris Supercross.

Things never came easy for Weston, but that seems to be a constant challenge he was destined for. They say that iron sharpens iron, and in the story of Weston Peick, nothing could ring truer. From humble beginnings to the bright lights of Monster Energy AMA Supercross, and now into the next chapter, we got together to talk about his extraordinary career.