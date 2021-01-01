The THOR Mini O’s bring amateur motocross families together every Thanksgiving for a solid week of supercross and motocross racing in Florida. What started in 1972 as a long weekend of minicycle racing on motocross, short track, and hare scrambles tracks at the old North Florida Speedway near Jacksonville has grown into the single biggest amateur motocross event in the world. This year, more than 5,000 entries were processed between the two disciplines (supercross and motocross) that made up the Mini O’s—an all-time record, made even more impressive when you remember that this was still 2020 and the dreaded coronavirus still had a grip on everything.