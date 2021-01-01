The 49th Annual THOR Mini O’s were a solid week of tradition and transition. It was also the biggest amateur motocross race ever, despite the ongoing threat of, well, you know
WORDS: Sam Nicolini
PHOTOS: Cole Beach
The THOR Mini O’s bring amateur motocross families together every Thanksgiving for a solid week of supercross and motocross racing in Florida. What started in 1972 as a long weekend of minicycle racing on motocross, short track, and hare scrambles tracks at the old North Florida Speedway near Jacksonville has grown into the single biggest amateur motocross event in the world. This year, more than 5,000 entries were processed between the two disciplines (supercross and motocross) that made up the Mini O’s—an all-time record, made even more impressive when you remember that this was still 2020 and the dreaded coronavirus still had a grip on everything.
Subscribe Now
to continue reading Moto Family Gathering
and other premium content from the pages of Racer X magazine
for as low as $15
Plus Racer X Vehicle Package (Get yours now!)
Already have a subscription?
Login to your Account