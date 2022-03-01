Change is Good

At one point this season in Monster Energy AMA Supercross, the top three riders in points were all racing for new teams—and it may even end up that way

WORDS: JASON WEIGANDT

PHOTOS: ALIGN MEDIA

Before we get too excited about this, remember that many riders have switched teams before, looking for a boost that never materialized. There are no guarantees and easy fixes in this game. However, that doesn’t stop folks from looking for a better fit, because sometimes it actually works. The new trend in Monster Energy AMA Supercross is that changing teams and bike brands provides rejuvenation. Halfway through this season, Eli Tomac, Jason Anderson, and Malcolm Stewart stood top-three in 450SX points. All were 29 years old—older than the oldest SX champion ever—and all were on new machines with new teams. So, is a team switch the fountain of youth for this sport?

It certainly was for these guys.