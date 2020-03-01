Ambitious Enterprises

Checking in with a few of the impressive independent teams that are helping grow Monster Energy AMA Supercross in their own unique ways

By Eric Johnson

Putting a successful independent motorsports racing team on the road is neither cheap nor easy, especially when you’re going up against well-funded factory teams every Saturday night. Rarely do we see a racer from a non-factory team reach the podium, let alone the winner’s circle, but that doesn’t keep them from trying. They also present themselves with every bit as much pride and professionalism as the giants do, despite the fact that success for them is sometimes measured simply by making it to the next race. It also takes a certain mindset and devotion to the sport to sign up for what’s an often thankless role. With that in mind, we decided to take a walk around the paddock at a recent round of Monster Energy AMA Supercross and speak with some of the principals behind these middle-ground teams to learn more about the people that help make them go.