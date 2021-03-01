MotoCar Fite Klub brought some legends out for some driving, and some talking

WORDS: JASON WEIGANDT

PHOTOS: Mike Vizer

Stock car folks know late-model dirt track racing as a throwback, and it was certainly that when a pack of supercross superstars showed up at Travelers Rest Speedway in South Carolina. This was a throwback all the way back to 2019, when people actually had fun hanging out at the races. Over the last year, we’ve gotten used to doing everything in socially distant bubbles with safety as priority, the sole focus simply to prevent the business of motorsports racing from going away.

And then, at the most random of racetracks, in the most random of ways, the pay-per-view MotoCar Fite Klub brought the fun back.