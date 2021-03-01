In a top-heavy individual motorsport, the split 250SX season in Monster Energy AMA Supercross offers jobs and opportunities for many
WORDS: JASON WEIGANDT
PHOTOS: ALIGN MEDIA
This year’s Daytona Supercross marked the 700th event in the history of Monster Energy AMA Supercross, which goes back to 1974. By that night, just 65 riders had won races in the premier class (today’s 450SX division), and the top seven riders in all-time wins had gobbled up nearly half of the available victories with 325.
The first half of 2021 delivered the same four 250SX race winners as the first half of 2020. At the very top, there’s only room for a few.
For those outside of that group—those not guaranteed as big-salaried 450SX superstars—i.e., mere mortals—another path remains. Two paths, actually. The separate divisions of 250SX East and West means more chances to win, succeed, and make a living. It’s been that way for a while, and it’s not necessarily a bad thing.
