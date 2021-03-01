One year after the original Red Bull Day in the Dirt Down South fell victim to the world shutting down, the Florida race came back like gangbusters for a much bigger and better a-go-go

WORDS: Part 1 by Sam Nicolini // Part 2 by Ryan McLeod

PHOTOS: Chelsea Adams

It was Friday, March 13, 2020 (yes, Friday the 13th), and the whole world was shutting down, one sport at a time, due to COVID-19. I was out at Red Bull’s brand new event, A Day in the Dirt Down South, at Florida’s Dade City MX and the adjacent Pasco County Fairgrounds. Being a Dade City local, I figured we’d be able to fly under everyone’s radar and get the weekend event in, despite the closures happening everywhere else. I remember thinking, This is an outdoor event—we are not in the city. At the same time I was posting updates of cancelled motorsports events all around the world on @racerxonline social media.