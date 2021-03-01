Ten Minutes With
KYLE
PETERS
Every so often, a racing discipline sees a dominant figure come through—and in Kicker Arenacross, right now that racer is Kyle Peters. The Phoenix Racing Honda rider and 2020 AMA Arenacross National Champion didn’t just defend his title in ’21, he made history by winning every single main event. In both classes. We spoke with Peters to get the inside story on his perfect season.
Subscribe Now
to continue reading 10 Minutes With
and other premium content from the pages of Racer X magazine
Subscribe Now
Already have a subscription?
Login to your Account
for as low as $15
Plus Exclusive Racer X Sticker Sheet (Get yours now!)
Already have a subscription?
Login to your Account