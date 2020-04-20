Those Baylor Boys

Brothers from upstate South Carolina and third-generation motorcycle racers, Steward and Grant Baylor are just the second pair of brothers to line up together on the front row in the XC1 Open Pro class of the AMA Grand National Cross Country Series. They’re also teammates on the fledgling Factory-One Sherco race team—Sherco being a boutique brand of French and Spanish heritage best known for its trials bikes. The Baylor brothers’ success was not handed to them, nor did it happen overnight. In their mid-twenties, they have more than 40 years of combined experience riding in the woods. From day one, however, they have broken the mold of the elite off-road athlete.