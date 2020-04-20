As the 2020 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship winds down, so does the epic career of Chad Reed. The veteran from Kurri Kurri, Australia, raced his 250th main event at the Anaheim season opener, and by the time he’s done, his record will be well past 260 career starts—a standard that may never be matched. No one knows how Chad will finish in his last AMA Supercross, whichever one of the remaining rounds that may be, but we do know how he did in his first AMA Supercross, the 2002 season opener at Anaheim. He finished sixth.