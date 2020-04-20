Literally days after Daytona, the entire world began shutting down amid the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, stopping almost every motorsport series in its tracks. For how long remains to be seen.

WORDS: DAVEY COOMBS

On Wednesday morning, March 11, Jason Weigandt was plotting his next move. He and his family were still at Daytona International Speedway, as the RCSX amateur race had finished up the day before. They would be driving home to Charlotte the next day, and Jason had a busy weekend ahead. He would fly to Indianapolis for a Racer X/PulpMX live show the night before the Indy round of Monster Energy AMA Supercross, then fly back to Daytona early the next morning to announce Saturday’s Daytona TT, as well as Sunday’s Daytona 200 for NBC Sports Network. All systems were go. Or so he thought.