It’s always fun to watch rookies adapt to the fast-paced realities of the pro ranks, and this year there are plenty to watch. Two of the most exciting ones are Floridian Jalek Swoll (JS) and Jo Shimoda (JO), who originally hails from Japan. Unfortunately, we didn’t get to see the two go at it much, thanks to an abbreviated season, but we’re doing our best to make up for it by letting them battle it out in this month’s 2 Tribes.