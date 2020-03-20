DARRYN

DURHAM

Very few athletes make it to the pro ranks in this sport, and even fewer make a living riding dirt bikes without actually racing professional motocross or supercross. Darryn Durham is one of them. Double D has ridden at the factory level, even winning the 2012 New Orleans Supercross in 250SX East, but one could argue that he’s been most successful since leaving professional racing behind. Whether it’s racing standalone events, doing stunt work, freeriding, or putting out cool videos, Durham always seems to be having fun on his motorcycle and somehow earning a living doing it.