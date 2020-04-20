Coronavirus? Just another battle for Rick Johnson, who rarely loses

WORDS: JASON WEIGANDT

“Open another one,” said the text message from Rick Johnson. We had just gone an hour deep talking on @racerxonline via Instagram Live, at which time Instagram kicked us out of the conversation. Johnson asked to start another session. He had more to say. Rick Johnson, seven-time national champion, AMA Motorcycle Hall of Famer, and Team USA standout, never stops.

Not even the COVID-19 coronavirus could slow him down. In fact, he recovered, then threw a scare at the world when he stopped answering his phone for a few days—because he was already back on a motorcycle, blasting through some mud with desert ace Johnny Campbell and crashed, lost his phone, and got back up and kept riding. Then he got a new phone. Because even after coronavirus, Ricky Johnson needs to ride, needs to think about riding, and needs to talk about riding.