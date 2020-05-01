I

’m not going to sit here and tell you I’m even close to an “adventure rider,” but I do love getting out and exploring the deserts and mountains near my home on dual-purpose machines. What better way to social-distance than riding a motorcycle, right? I also like to grab the wife from time to time and stick her on the back so she can enjoy what this beautiful earth has to offer us two-wheeled enthusiasts. I’m the type of rider who likes to go fast on the track, but when it comes to riding on the road, I don’t need gobs of horsepower to make me happy. I just want to be outside with the wind blowing against my body and enjoy the time being on two wheels. When I heard that KTM was making a cost-effective 390 adventure-style bike, I immediately started thinking of routes I could venture off to.