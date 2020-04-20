Race Team Interrupted

What happens when the work stops?

WORDS: STEVE MATTHES

PHOTOS: ALIGN MEDIA

Ask anyone who has worked on a factory race team and they’ll tell you that the work bears down on you at all times. Whether it’s at the races, testing, or working on race bikes, practice bikes, or test bikes, the grind doesn’t stop. If you’re not getting ready for the next race, you’re trying to catch up or prepare for the next season. Simply put, the work never stops.

Except for now.