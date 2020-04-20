What happens when the work stops?
WORDS: STEVE MATTHES
PHOTOS: ALIGN MEDIA
Ask anyone who has worked on a factory race team and they’ll tell you that the work bears down on you at all times. Whether it’s at the races, testing, or working on race bikes, practice bikes, or test bikes, the grind doesn’t stop. If you’re not getting ready for the next race, you’re trying to catch up or prepare for the next season. Simply put, the work never stops.
Except for now.
Subscribe Now
to continue reading Race Team Interrupted
and other premium content from the pages of Racer X magazine
Subscribe Now
Get immediate access to this issueAlready have a subscription? Login Now.
Get immediate access to this issue
+ 3 more issues
for as low as 99¢