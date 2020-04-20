Pit Pass

  • John Dowd was already a veteran in 2000! BALZER
  • EJ rides along with George Ellis to PHX. BUCKLEY
  • Barry Carsten after another KROC win. CUDBY
  • Not a Deegan fan, but rather Deegan himself. DC
  • Sunny Garcia gets press before the Crossover. BALZER
  • Those Xtreme calendar shoots were so much fun. . . . CUDBY
  • Frederic Bolley after an epic roost at the 2000 MXoN. DC
  • The track crew was so much better back then. ALIGN MEDIA
  • Mr. Action Photos himself, Thom Veety. DC

Subscribe Now

to continue reading Pit Pass

and other premium content from the pages of Racer X magazine

Subscribe Now

Get immediate access to this issue
+ 3 more issues
for as low as 99¢

Already have a subscription? Login Now.