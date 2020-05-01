One Race, One Page

Whenever the 2020 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship series opens, it will be one of the latest kickoffs ever for the outdoor nationals. But back in the day, when the tour actually incorporated three classes (125, 250, and 500) compared to the current two, the 500 class started as late as early August. That was certainly the case in 1993 when the 500 class was on its deathbed. Promoters were less and less interested in hosting the big bikes—Suzuki no longer made them, and Yamaha had pretty much stopped developing their open-class models, leading their star riders to just park themselves when the 250 tour was over. As a result, the ’93 AMA 500 Nationals would run just four rounds, beginning with Washougal on August 8, followed by a short sprint through Spring Creek (Millville, Minnesota), Broome-Tioga (Binghamton, New York), and Steel City (Delmont, Pennsylvania).