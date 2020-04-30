KEN

ROCZEN

Very few racers reach the level of success Ken Roczen has achieved. The Honda HRC rider holds an MX2 championship, a 250SX West Region Monster Energy Supercross title, and a pair of 450 Class Lucas Oil Pro Motocross National Championships—one of which was an utter smackdown of the field in 2016. He’s also overcome injuries that would have put plenty of other riders into retirement. With 2020 being his tenth year of racing in the United States, we decided it was time to get in touch with Kenny for a little career reflection.