One size fits all” doesn’t really fit the motocross set, but they’re trying. Trace the long line from the Ricky Carmichael/Aldon Baker success in the early 2000s—still referenced as the game changers for the sport—and you’ll see the entire industry copying that model. That literally includes Baker himself, as KTM and Husqvarna not only send four elite-level riders his way, but also groom young 250 talent over on the side of his property, with trainers Mike Brown and Seth Rarick working under Baker’s guidance. When I asked Stilez Robertson about the career resurrection that led to this year’s AMA Nicky Hayden Horizon Award at Loretta’s, he told me, “Baker’s Factory.”