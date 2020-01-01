Vintage Vault
Vintage Vault

august 29, 1976

new orleans, la

by Davey Coombs
Photo from the dick miller archives

Subscribe Now

to continue reading Vintage Vault

and other premium content from the pages of Racer X magazine

I’m an insider, but I still follow the guys at Racer X. For a fan, it’s the place to get your news.”
Chad Reed
Chad Reed
4 time Motocross & Supercross Champion

Only Racer X tells the full story:
what happened and why it happened.


Racer X Magazine Print + Digital Subscription
Subscribe Now

Get the Racer X Bundle including the 2021 Calendar and More!
$80 Value for Just $30


Already have a subscription?
Login to your Account