One Race, One Page

After 22 years, the highly respected GEICO Honda team reached the end of the line at the 2020 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross finale at Pala, California’s Fox Raceway. It was a bittersweet day for team owners Rick “Ziggy” Zielfelder and Jeff Myzscak, as the team went out with a resounding 1-2-3 in their last 250 Class moto and a 1-2 in the 450 Class. While they didn’t win the outdoor title in their farewell season, they did win their last overall race, thanks to Jett Lawrence. (And earlier in the year, Chase Sexton won a second straight 250SX East Region title in Monster Energy AMA Supercross.) Lawrence’s win was the team’s last of dozens, and it was much different than the very first one, which occurred way back in July of 1999.