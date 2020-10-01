After 22 years as one of the sport’s premier teams, GEICO Honda ran its last race as a unit at the series-ending Fox Raceway National. They went out like lions

WORDS: STEVE MATTHES

PHOTOS: ALIGN MEDIA

When the checkered flag flew at the final round of the 2020 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship at Fox Raceway in Pala, California, it marked the end of a shortened, trying, COVID-19-interupted season. It also marked the end of the GEICO Honda team after 22 years of wins, championships, game-changing ideas, and, well, excellence.